Engineer Rashid, founder of Awami Itihad Party and presently in Tihar Jail, has also filed papers for the same seat, and so has NC Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2024 8:27 pm IST
J&K: Sajad Lone, 5 others file nomination papers for Baramulla LS seat
Sajad Lone

Srinagar: Six more candidates, including People’s Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone, filed their nomination papers for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, May 1.

Imran Raza Ansari of the People’s Conference, Peerzada Mudasir Rashid Shah from Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party, and Independent candidates Suhail Ahmad Khan, Nazir Ahmad Sofi, and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir filed their nomination papers before the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla who is the returning officer of the constituency.

Engineer Rashid, founder of Awami Itihad Party and presently in Tihar Jail, has also filed papers for the same seat, and so has NC Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The constituency goes to vote on May 20.

