J&K: Soldier killed, another injured as service rifle goes off

“There has been an accidental discharge of weapon resulting in one fatal casualty and one injury to army personnel.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 17th September 2023 3:58 pm IST
Five girls injured in celebratory firing in Gurugram
Representational Image

Srinagar: A soldier was killed and another injured on Sunday in an accidental firing inside an army camp in J&K’s Bandipora district.

Also Read
J-K: Anantnag operation continues for 4th day, drones, helicopters used

“There has been an accidental discharge of weapon resulting in one fatal casualty and one injury to army personnel. Accused army personnel has been detained. Necessary legal action has been initiated,” Bandipora police posted on X.

https://x.com/bandiporapolice/status/1703303094506066118?s=20

Reports said that the incident happened when the service rifle of one of the soldiers went off inside an Army camp killing his colleague and injuring another.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 17th September 2023 3:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button