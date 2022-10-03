J&K: Some officials in cahoots with mining mafia, alleges Mehbooba

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd October 2022 9:53 pm IST
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that some officials, including from police, in Jammu and Kashmir were in cahoots with the mining mafia who is flouting the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Talking to reporters in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Mufti said mining of sand and stones is being done in the Doodhganga stream beyond the permissible limits.

“The mining is done by the contractors at night. While mining is allowed only up to two metres, they go 20-25 metres deep which is against the directions of the NGT,” Mufti said.

“Some police officials and the officials from the J&K’s mining department are in cahoots with these contractors,” she added.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the mining is causing irrigation problems and plundering the streams and rivers.

“There is a mafia… big contractors from outside have got these contracts who have sub-contracted them to local contractors,” she said.

Mufti said the contractors were using heavy machineries like excavators which are not allowed as mining has to be done manually.

Mining contracts should be given to locals at 50 per cent discount as they have a right over it, she added.

Later, the PDP chief alleged that police had booked some local people from the area after her visit.

“My apprehensions about JK admin including @JmuKmrPolice being in cahoots with mining mafia have been proven right. Their nervousness because of the sudden focus on their loot in Dood Ganga Nala explains why @JmuKmrPolice today booked innocents from the area on frivolous charges,” she wrote on Twitter.

