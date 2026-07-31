JK Students Union urges Rahul to raise paper leak in Parliament

Srinagar: J&K Students’ Association (JKSA) said on Friday, July 31, that it has written to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi to raise Jammu and Kashmir’s alleged recruitment scams, paper leaks and institutional failures in the Parliament.

Nasir Kheuhami, national convenor of JKSA said they have written to LoP Rahul Gandhi, urging him to raise in Parliament the continuing recruitment scams, examination irregularities, paper leaks, tendering controversies, outsourcing concerns, and institutional failures that have plagued public recruitment in Jammu & Kashmir over the past several years.

In its letter to LoP Gandhi, the Association expressed anguish over the persistent allegations of recruitment scams, paper leaks, procedural lapses, outsourcing controversies, and institutional failures that have repeatedly undermined the integrity of public recruitment in the Union Territory.

Nasir Khuehami said these recurring controversies have severely eroded public confidence in the recruitment system, undermined the principles of fairness and merit, and shattered the aspirations of thousands of deserving candidates.

“For educated youth in J&K, government employment is not merely a career opportunity but a source of livelihood, dignity, and social security. Unfortunately, repeated allegations of scams, corruption, manipulation, paper leaks, opaque tendering, and administrative failures have devastated the aspirations of an entire generation and weakened faith in public institutions,” he said.

The Association described the recruitment of 1,200 Sub-Inspectors in the Jammu & Kashmir Police as the most glaring example of institutional failure. It recalled that the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) issued Advertisement Notification No. 06 of 2021 and conducted the examination in March 2022.

However, after the results were declared, widespread allegations of manipulation, abnormal selection patterns, and irregularities surfaced. Following public outrage, the matter was referred to the CBI, which allegedly uncovered a conspiracy involving officials, intermediaries, and beneficiary candidates.

The investigation alleged that candidates paid between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh to secure selection, leading to chargesheets against 33 accused and the eventual cancellation of the entire recruitment process. Khuehami said that despite nearly four years having passed since the investigation began, aspirants continue to await its logical conclusion.

“While chargesheets have been filed and trials are underway, there has been no comprehensive disclosure regarding institutional accountability, departmental action against responsible officials, or systemic reforms to prevent similar incidents. Justice delayed has effectively become justice denied for thousands of deserving aspirants,” he said.

The Association also expressed concern over JKSSB’s decision to award the contract for the fresh Sub-Inspector recruitment examination to Aptech Limited despite widespread objections from aspirants.

It noted that in April 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the Lieutenant Governor’s Administration to constitute a High-Level Committee under the then Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Raj Kumar Goyal, to examine the tendering process and the award of the contract.

Although the matter came under the scrutiny of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the committee’s report has still not been made public, raising serious concerns about transparency and accountability.

The Association stressed that the JKPSI controversy was not an isolated incident. Between 2019 and 2026, several recruitment examinations conducted by JKSSB and other recruiting agencies were marred by allegations of paper leaks, procedural violations, manipulation, and a lack of transparency.

It cited the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) recruitment, which was eventually scrapped following allegations of irregularities. However, those responsible were never publicly identified or held accountable.

Similarly, the Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment witnessed prolonged protests over answer key discrepancies, evaluation concerns, and a lack of transparency before it, too, was cancelled without any meaningful accountability.

The Association also referred to the Fire and Emergency Services recruitment, where candidates alleged that question papers had been leaked and sold before the examination.

It further noted that several other recruitment processes involving departmental, technical, and engineering posts were challenged over procedural irregularities, opaque evaluation mechanisms, delays, and deficiencies in examination administration, with many cases reaching the High Court.

The Association expressed grave concern over the continued outsourcing of recruitment examinations to private agencies despite repeated public objections regarding their credibility.

It said the absence of transparent due diligence and public disclosure in the tendering process has generated widespread distrust among aspirants. Highlighting the cumulative impact of these recurring controversies, JKSA said thousands of deserving candidates have suffered immense academic, financial, and psychological hardship.

Many have exhausted years of eligibility while recruitment processes remained entangled in investigations, litigation, and administrative delays, while their families have borne enormous financial burdens only to witness repeated cancellations and prolonged uncertainty.

The Association further said that following the constitutional changes of August 2019, the youth of J&K were promised transparent, merit-based, and accountable governance. Instead, they have repeatedly faced recruitment scams, paper leaks, cancelled examinations, prolonged investigations, and delayed justice. These recurring failures, it said, have eroded public trust and caused severe psychological, economic, and professional hardship to an entire generation of young job seekers.

Stating that the aspirations of an entire generation cannot become collateral damage of administrative failures, the Association urged LoP Gandhi to raise the matter comprehensively in Parliament and seek an explanation from the Government of India regarding the repeated recruitment controversies, examination cancellations, paper leaks, and irregularities in major recruitment processes, including those for the Jammu & Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI), Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA), Junior Engineer (Civil), Fire & Emergency Services, and several other JKSSB examinations.

The Association further urged him to seek details of the reforms introduced to restore public confidence in the recruitment system and to call for the establishment of an independent oversight mechanism to ensure transparent, fair, merit-based, and accountable recruitment in the future.

It also sought clarity on the status of the CBI investigation and departmental proceedings in the JKPSI scam, the continued non-disclosure of the High-Level Committee’s report on the Aptech tender, the action taken against officials and agencies responsible for procedural lapses, the safeguards introduced to prevent future paper leaks, and the rationale for continuing to entrust recruitment examinations to agencies that have faced serious public scrutiny.

It expressed hope that LoP Gandhi would raise the issue forcefully in Parliament and seek a comprehensive statement from the Government to ensure justice for every deserving aspirant whose future has been adversely affected by these recurring recruitment controversies and institutional failures.