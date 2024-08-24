J&K: Terrorist who attacked poll picket killed by CRPF troops

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th August 2024 11:16 pm IST
Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at Ahlan Gagarmandu forest area, in Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Sunday. Two Army personnel and a civilian were killed in the gunfight between security forces and terrorists (PTI)

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire with CRPF personnel deployed at an Election Commission-directed check post in Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place at around 3 pm near a veterinary hospital in the Watergam area of Sopore in the said district.

Officials said a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party drawn from the 92nd battalion was deployed at a ‘naka’ (check post) when a terrorist fired shots at them using a pistol.

The troops, present at the check post along with a magistrate-rank officer, retaliated leading to the killing of the terrorist, they said.

Soon after, Army troops and a police unit too reached the spot and the body of the terrorist was recovered along with a pistol, two grenades and two magazines, the officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police also posted about the incident on its X handle.

“Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated,” it said.

The check post was erected on the directions of the EC to check illegal inducements like cash and drugs to lure voters in view of the forthcoming polls in the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir will have a three-phase polling beginning September 18. Votes will be counted on October 4.

