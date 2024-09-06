JK transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Narendra Modi government and the region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot.

Heading to the poll-bound Union Territory, Shah also said that during his two-day visit, he will launch the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) and interact with the party workers at a ‘Karyakarta Sammelan’.

“J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Modi government. The region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot, with an increase in educational and economic activities,” he wrote on X.

Leaving for Jammu on my two day visit, where I will launch the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 6, 2024

Shah will launch the BJP’s poll campaign and release its manifesto during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Friday.