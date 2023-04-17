J&K Waqf Board property damaged in massive fire in Srinagar

At least seven residential houses including a ‘U-shaped’ shopping complex were damaged after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storeyed shopping complex opposite Sir Syed Gate of the University of Kashmir in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Monday.

According to the report several structures damaged in the incident belong to the J&K Waqf Board’s property.

Dr Darakshan Andrab, Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, told that she will evaluate the veracity of these claims. “I will visit the site in a while to assess things,” she was quoted by Global News Service (GNS).

According to GNS, a fire broke out inside a shop and soon spread to adjacent outlets as well as residential houses.

Confirming it, a Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) department official told GNS that it took them several hours to contain the fire.

The official rued the uncalled attitude of motorists who blocked the road despite sirens made by fire tenders to pave the side for their movement.

At least seven residential homes and many shops, including the food outlets Hattrick and Amigos have been reported damaged.

“The fire mainly caused damage to the attic, roofing and ceiling of the structures. Its cause is not yet ascertained. However, a nearby gas cylinder blast triggered the flames further,” the official said.