J&K wildlife dept guard arrested for taking bribe

Srinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a guard of the Jammu and Kashmir wildlife department for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

A statement issued by the ACB on Friday said: “ACB received a complaint alleging therein that a guard in Wildlife Department namely, Tariq Ahmad Sofi, posted at Waskhura, District Ganderbal was demanding Rs 5,000 as bribe for releasing the belongings of the complainant seized by the Wildlife Department.

“Upon receiving the complaint, an FIR for offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was registered at P/S ACB Srinagar.

“During the course of investigation a team was constituted. The team then caught Tariq Ahmad Sofi while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 through a broker, namely Mohammad Yaseen Bhat, from the complainant. Both of them were arrested and taken into custody by the ACB team.

“The bribe money was also recovered from their possession in the presence of independent witnesses. Further investigation in the case is going on.”