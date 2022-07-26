JKCA case: Srinagar court takes up charge sheet against Farooq Abdullah, issues summons

New Delhi: A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court has taken cognizance of its supplementary prosecution complaint against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, Mir Manzoor Gazanffer, and others in the JKCA funds siphoning-off case and issues summons for appearance for August 18, the ED said.

“The supplementary prosecution complaint was preceded by three provisional attachment orders attaching therewith movable as well as immovable assets to the extent of Rs 21.55 crore in aggregate belonging to Dr Farooq Abdullah, private firm Mirza Sons, Mir Manzoor Gazanffer, and Ahsan Ahmad Mirza,” an ED official said.

Also Read ED summons Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case

The case relates to the siphoning-off of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of office bearers of JKCA, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the charge sheet filed by the CBI in 2018 against six office-bearers of JKCA for the offenses punishable under Sections 120-B, 406, and 409 of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for wrongful loss to JKCA and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.

The quantum of proceeds of crime identified by the ED in this case so far, is Rs. 51.90 crores out of which assets are worth Rs 21.55 crore.

Earlier the ED had arrested Mirza, the then Treasurer of JKCA, on September 4, 2019, and a prosecution complaint was filed on November 1, 2019, against him, which trial is in progress.