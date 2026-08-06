JLL opens Hyderabad Global Capability Centre, to create 1.6K jobs

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday, August 6, inaugurated the Global Capability Centre of JLL Business Services.

JBS is the integrated operations delivery platform of the global commercial real estate and investment management company JLL.

The GCC is expected to create over 1,600 high-skilled jobs, he said.

“The new GCC, which will create over 1,600 high-skilled jobs, reflects the growing confidence that global companies have in Telangana and reinforces Hyderabad’s position as a leading destination for Global Capability Centres,” Sridhar Babu said in a post on X.

Delighted to inaugurate JLL's new Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad today and interact with the leadership team.



The new GCC, which will create over 1,600 high skilled jobs, reflects the growing confidence that global companies have in Telangana and reinforces Hyderabad's… pic.twitter.com/aWqLFGVMGm — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) August 6, 2026

The state government is committed to attracting global investments, encouraging innovation and creating quality employment opportunities for the state’s youth, he said.

The 1,20,000 sq ft facility spans two floors in the Prestige Sky Tech building in the city’s Financial District, serving as JBS’s second hub in India after Gurugram, and is expected to scale to 1,600 employees over the next two years, a release said.

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The company’s choice of Hyderabad was strategic and deliberate, said Matthew Rees, Chief Shared Service Centre Officer, JLL Business Services.

With operations spanning six countries and a workforce of over 6,500, JBS has evolved into JLL’s strategic operations powerhouse, he said.

“By establishing our GCC in one of India’s deepest talent markets, we are integrating exceptional people with standardised processes and AI-enabled workflows. This powers our commitments under the global strategy and strengthens the services we deliver to clients worldwide,” he added.