JMI yet to decided on implementation of CUET 2024-25

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia is yet to decide if it would accept scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for all its undergraduate and postgraduate courses, a senior varsity official said on Thursday, January 25.

The university would accept CUET marks for only 15 UG and 5 PG courses, as the administration has not been able to reach a conclusion to implement CUET completely, the official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

The official said the Acting Vice-Chancellor Eqbal Hussain recently held a meeting with the deans of all the departments to discuss the implementation of CUET for admissions to the new academic session.

“However, no conclusion could be met on adopting CUET completely,” the official added.

While all central universities in Delhi, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University, have adopted CUET for admissions for the new academic session, Jamia will likely continue taking admissions through its own entrance examination system for majority of its courses.

Last year, Jamia announced partial implementation of CUET for 20 UG and PG courses, stating that the university was not able to conduct admissions through CUET entirely due to time restraints and academic limitations.

The varsity had said that it plans to adopt CUET for all its courses from 2024-25 academic year onwards.

With just one month left for the CUET examinations for PG admissions slated for March, the university is yet to enlist itself on the Samarth portal dedicated for registering for admission into various programmes in Central and State Universities.

“I wish to study MA Media Honours at Jamia Millia Islamia, however, the option is not available on the Samarth portal,” a postgraduate aspirant said while speaking to PTI.

“If Jamia was taking admissions through CUET for its PG courses, it would have saved us a lot of time and provided more options to students as we wouldn’t have to separately prepare for Jamia’s entrance exam,” another student said.

As per the UGC guidelines, all central universities have to admit students for both UG and PG courses on the basis of CUET marks.

The registration for CUET is currently underway with the deadline extended till January 31, according to an official notification.

Jamia has a total of 42 undergraduate courses and 81 postgraduate courses, as per the official.