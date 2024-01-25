Telangana CET exams dates announced, TS EAMCET renamed TS EAPCET    

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced dates for entrance Common Entrance Test (CET) examinations 2024.
The TS-EAPCET will be conducted between May 9 and May 11, while the exam for agriculture and pharmacy courses will be held on May 12 and May 13 respectively.
The board has renamed the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) to TS EAPCET, the secretary of the TSCHE, N Srinivasa Rao, said in a statement on Thursday.
Earlier, chairman of TSCHE, R Limbadri, revealed, “Since medicine admissions are now handled through NEET, we are considering altering the name of EAMCET to include agriculture and pharmacy. A discussion has taken place, and a proposal has been forwarded to the government.”
Schedule for other TS CET 2024 Exams:
TS ECET Lateral entry for diploma holders in Engineering and BSc holders – May 6
TS Ed CET for Bachelor of Education (BEd) – May 23
TS LAWCET for LLB courses – June 3
TS PG LCET for LLM courses – June 3
TS ICET for MBA and MCA courses – June 4 and 5
TS PG ECET for MTech and M Pharmacy – June 6 to June 8
TS PECET for Under Graduate Diploma in Physical Education in courses – June 10 to 13.