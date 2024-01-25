Telangana CET exams dates announced, TS EAMCET renamed TS EAPCET    

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced dates for entrance Common Entrance Test (CET) examinations 2024.

The TS-EAPCET will be conducted between May 9 and May 11, while the exam for agriculture and pharmacy courses will be held on May 12 and May 13 respectively.

Also Read TS EAMCET to be renamed soon to include agriculture, pharmacy

The board has renamed the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) to TS EAPCET, the secretary of the TSCHE, N Srinivasa Rao, said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier, chairman of TSCHE, R Limbadri, revealed, “Since medicine admissions are now handled through NEET, we are considering altering the name of EAMCET to include agriculture and pharmacy. A discussion has taken place, and a proposal has been forwarded to the government.”

Schedule for other TS CET 2024 Exams:

TS ECET Lateral entry for diploma holders in Engineering and BSc holders – May 6

TS Ed CET for Bachelor of Education (BEd) – May 23

TS LAWCET for LLB courses – June 3

TS PG LCET for LLM courses – June 3

TS ICET for MBA and MCA courses – June 4 and 5

TS PG ECET for MTech and M Pharmacy – June 6 to June 8

TS PECET for Under Graduate Diploma in Physical Education in courses – June 10 to 13.