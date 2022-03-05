JNAFAU students prepare redevelopment plan for Charminar, Abids

Hyderabad: Students of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) have prepared a redevelopment plan for Charminar and Abids.

The plan was prepared as a part of the final year project for their B. Tech (Planning) course. A total of 40 students were part of the project.

While preparing the plan, students spoke to vendors, pedestrians, and locals to identify the issues that are being faced by them. They also identified the heritage structures located in the area, DC reported.

As per their plan, Pathergatti road must be made vehicle-free to protect heritage buildings such as Machli Kaman from vehicular pollution.

Apart from it, vendor-free zones, spots for garbage bins, spaces for parking, cab pick-up & drop spots were mentioned.

For revamping the Abids area, they proposed parking space behind the GPO, widening of the road, etc.

In order to present their plan, they built a model on a 1000:1 scale. In the model, they have given space for each and every building, lane, and road in the area.