JNTU: 138 Final year Engg students from 3 colleges fail due to evaluation error

JNTU authorities conducted a re-evaluation and released the results on Thursday, July 24.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 26th July 2025 11:40 pm IST
Due to a mistake in evaluation of answer sheets, 138 engineering final year students from 3 JNTU colleges fail the Environmental Impactment Assessment (EAI) exam.

Hyderabad: A small mistake involving a professor evaluating the answer papers of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EAI) credit-based subject in the final year of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU); has resulted in 138 students from three educational institutions failing in the second semester exam.

As per reports, the students belonged to Shadan, Sree Datta, and Malla Reddy engineering colleges in Hyderabad.

The mistake made was that the professor evaluated the second shift answer-sheets along with the first shift’s answer sheets, with the question paper from the first shift of the exam, which was held in two shifts.

MS Teachers

After one of the affected students argued that so many students couldn’t fail in Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), the JNTU authorities conducted a re-evaluation and released the results on Thursday, July 24.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 26th July 2025 11:40 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button