JNTU: 138 Final year Engg students from 3 colleges fail due to evaluation error

Hyderabad: A small mistake involving a professor evaluating the answer papers of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EAI) credit-based subject in the final year of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU); has resulted in 138 students from three educational institutions failing in the second semester exam.

As per reports, the students belonged to Shadan, Sree Datta, and Malla Reddy engineering colleges in Hyderabad.

Also Read Telangana: TTGDA urges health department to resolve issues

The mistake made was that the professor evaluated the second shift answer-sheets along with the first shift’s answer sheets, with the question paper from the first shift of the exam, which was held in two shifts.

After one of the affected students argued that so many students couldn’t fail in Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), the JNTU authorities conducted a re-evaluation and released the results on Thursday, July 24.