Telangana: TTGDA urges health department to resolve issues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) on Friday, July 25, submitted a list of demands to Health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha.

The list highlights major issues affecting teaching doctors in government medical colleges. In a letter, the TTGDA urged that doctors working in peripheral medical colleges be relocated to their preferred locations to boost morale, and that a special allowance be extended to all medical colleges outside Hyderabad.

Also Read Hyderabad: TGDA members booked for thrashing doctor

The association also called for separate pay scales aligned with either the Directorate Medical Education (DME), Nizam Institute Medical Sciences (NIMS), or All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), saying that the current UGC scale does not include essential benefits such as earned leave encashment, transport allowance, academic allowance, super-specialty allowance, or risk allowance like benefits available in other states.

The association demanded promotion of assistant professors to associate professors, including eligible batches such as the 2021 absorbed cohort, in line with existing norms for professor-level promotions.

The TTGDA members further sought implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) at the designated professor level, which has been pending for over seven years, and urged the government to permit private practice for newly appointed assistant professors from 2023 onwards.