JNTU Hyderabad warns students against campus protests

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has cautioned its students against organising sudden protests or rallies that could disrupt the campus’s academic environment

The circular was issued in response to recent student protests regarding issues like the the withholding of hall tickets due to delays in fee reimbursements and mess dues. However, a member of the JNTU-Hyderabad Protection Force, Rahul Nayak, criticized the university’s circular as threatening, arguing that the university was violating fundamental rights provided in the Constitution

The notice was circulated on Saturday, and it read, “Students are advised not to take any agitation/rally instantly, which causes a disturbance to the healthy academic environment on campus. If any such incidents take place hereafter on campus, they will be reviewed seriously, which will come under the indiscipline attitude of the student,”

Furthermore, students are advised to submit their concerns through formal representations to their respective principals, allowing the college authorities adequate time to address any academic or hostel-related issues.

The circular also instructed principals to promptly address student concerns, if the issues remain unresolved, students could submit a copy of their representation to the registrar for further necessary action