University of Hyderabad girl student bags Rs 47L job offer in campus placement

Hyderabad: A girl student of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has bagged a job offer with a package of Rs 47 lakh per annum during the campus placement.

The student is identified as Chinmayee Mohapatra, an M.Tech – IT graduate from the School of Computer and Information Sciences, UoH.

University of Hyderabad girl student selected by ServiceNow

She has been selected by ServiceNow as a Software Engineer. There were three rounds of selection, two technical rounds followed by the final round focusing on system design and behavioural aspects.

Chinmayee did her B.Tech from Padmanava College of Engineering, Rourkela, Sundergarh, Odisha.

“I am thrilled to share my recent achievement of securing the Software Engineer position at ServiceNow,” says Chinmayee.

The girl student of the University of Hyderabad further said, “I am deeply grateful to the Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau (PGAB) of our University. My special thanks to Prof. Salman Abdul Moiz, Chairman PGAB, Mrs. Prerna Akhouri, Training & Placement officer, for their immense support. I thank faculty members of SCIS for their invaluable guidance. I also owe my success to my parents, whose motivation has been unwavering. Lastly, I would like to thank my brother and friends, who have always supported me. This journey has been challenging yet rewarding, and I am excited to embark on this new chapter with ServiceNow.”

Prof. Salman Abdul Moiz said, “It’s an encouraging sign for all of us at the university that in spite of witnessing a notable reduction in the workforce in IT Companies, students are able to get placed and I congratulate Chinmayee for her selection at ServiceNow.”

Prof B.J. Rao, Vice-Chancellor, expressed his pleasure and congratulated Chinmayee on her selection at ServiceNow with a very attractive package. Prof. Rao also congratulated the School of Computer and Information Sciences and the PGAB for their efforts in helping the students to get placed in various organizations.

UoH is the public central research university in Hyderabad, founded in 1974.

It is located in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The Telangana governor is ex-officio the chief rector of the university, while the President of India is the visitor to the university.