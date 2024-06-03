Admissions open for PhD at University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad on Monday, June 3, announce the commencement of the application process for PhD admissions through an entrance examination.

Admissions are open for select programs such as translation studies, English language studies, health sciences, materials engineering, and nanoscience technology. Candidates interested in applying must do so online via the official University of Hyderabad website.

The application deadline is June 18, and admit cards will be available for download from June 28. The entrance exam is scheduled for July 7 and will be held at the University of Hyderabad campus.

PhD programs in subjects such as mathematics, applied mathematics, computer science, physics, communication, education, chemistry, biochemistry, plant sciences, English, animal biology, philosophy, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, and 28 other subjects will be based on UGC NET and CSIR-NET scores.

The schedule for these admissions will be announced separately. The University will prepare a shortlist of candidates for final interviews, with the list published on the official website