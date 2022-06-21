JNU professor abducted in Audi, robbed, released; 2 held

New Delhi: Two people were arrested for abducting and robbing a professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) while he was returning to the varsity late at night, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Rajat Pal Singh alias Sonu and Aashish Shokin alias Monu Shokeen – and interestingly, they owned luxury cars like an Audi – in which the crime was committed – and a Range Rover.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Ghanshyam Bansal said the incident took place on the intervening night of June 17-18 when the Professor was returning to the campus after dropped his wife and daughter at his in-laws’ house at Burari.

“At about 12.30 a.m. when he reached near Naraina flyover, he noticed that someone was hitting his car from the left side butdid not stop. However, as he stopped at the next red light near Delhi Cantt Metro station, tsuddenly a few men came and forcibly took his car’s keys,” he said.

After this, the accused forcibly took the professor with them in an Audi car to a house in the Moolchand-Greater Kailash area of south Delhi and confined him at a secluded house for some time.

“The accused then forcibly took the professor’s credit and debit cards and withdrew Rs 28,500 through the debit card and Rs 5,000 was spent for filling petrol in their own vehicle. Later the professor was dropped near a petrol pump along with his own car,” the DCP said.

Based on the professor’s complaint, the police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including robbery, kidnapping or abduction, voluntarily causing hurt at the Naraina police station and took up the investigation.

A team was set up to probe the incident and in its investigation, found the details of the car used in the commission of the crime. The Audi car belonged to Singh, who is a singer by profession and Shokin, owned a Range Rover car.