JNU sexual harassment case: DCW seeks report on action in 3 days

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), on Monday, September 14, has sought a report from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the action taken by its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on a sexual harassment complaint filed by 11 students against a professor in May.

The university has not disclosed the report or action in the matter since the complaint was filed and the ICC began its proceedings, the DCW noted.

It has taken suo motu cognisance of the allegations and directed the JNU vice-chancellor to provide within three days a report on the proceedings conducted by the ICC constituted under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, according to a press release.

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Also Read 11 students accuse JNU prof of trading marks for sexual favours

Eleven students had filed a complaint with the university’s ICC in May, alleging the professor made remarks during the viva examination, offering higher marks in return for sexual favours.

The university subsequently went into a roughly 45-day semester break, with classes resuming in mid-July.

With no further development reported publicly, the DCW has now sought details of the action taken by the ICC and the current status of the proceedings from the university.