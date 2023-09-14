JNU student raped on pretext of marriage in Delhi, FIR lodged

New Delhi: A JNU student was allegedly raped by a man on pretext of marriage in Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, in her complaint, the complainant KK, a resident of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in South Delhi, reported that she met a person named AK through an organisation around four years ago.

“They became friends. On April 3 of this year, she was at his flat in Wazirabad. Suddenly, he approached her and assured her that he would marry her, and they engaged in a physical relationship. Now he is refusing to marry her,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“Hence, a case under section 376 (rape) was registered at Wazirabad police station, and further investigation has been initiated,” the DCP added.

