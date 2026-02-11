JNU students protest rustication, fines against student union members

New Delhi: Students of JNU’s School of Social Sciences (SSS) went on a strike on Wednesday, February 11, to protest what they described as the “unjust rustication” of five students, including office bearers of the student’s union, and the imposition of hefty fines on them.

On February 2, the university issued orders to rusticate four Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) office bearers, along with a former president of the student body.

The action followed a proctorial inquiry that held them responsible for “extensive damage to university property” during a protest held on November 21, 2025, at the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library.

As per the order, the students were rusticated for two semesters and declared out of bounds with immediate effect by the university and further fined for Rs 20,000.

Former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar said students staged a strike on Wednesday and alleged that the administration did not engage with them.

“More students will join us. Earlier in the day, security personnel were sent to tell us that we are out of bounds and cannot be on campus. We will continue to intensify our strike until the administration is ready to hold a discussion, for now this is an indefinite strike,” he said.

Several left-affiliated student organisations have since extended solidarity with the affected office bearers. According to a statement, the SSS council, at a general body meeting held on Tuesday, passed a resolution stating that students of the School would boycott classes, observe a strike and continue to intensify their protest.