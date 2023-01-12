JNU very good at writing history on falsified foundations: VC Pandit

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Shantishri Dhulipudi Pandit on Thursday said her varsity had been writing history on falsified foundations for the past 75 years but was now witnessing a turnaround.

She also claimed Tamil Nadu to be the most Hinduised state of India, noting that she is the first JNU VC from that non-Hindi speaking state.

Addressing a function organised by NGO My Home India to celebrate the birth anniversary of Jijabai, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Pandit hailed her as an unsung hero and the pride of Indian civilisation.

Jijabai inculcated values in Shivaji who went on to establish Hindawi Swaraj, the last Hindu empire of India that lasted till the third battle of Panipat in 1761, Pandit said.

“We the Indic civilisation should be proud of our values,” she said, adding that it was among the only two civilisations in the world to have entered the fourth industrial revolution.

She said it was extremely important not to write history on falsified foundations.

“We cannot write history on falsified foundations, which we have been doing for the last 75 years and my university has been very good at it. Interpretations became sacred and facts can vary,” Pandit said, referring to the historians of JNU.

She said her appointment as the first woman Vice Chancellor of the JNU was a “tight slap on the faces of leftists and so called liberals” who only believed in big talks.

Pandit said she was also the Vice Chancellor of JNU from Tamil Nadu, which she described as the “most Hinduised state” of the country.

She said if every mother of the country inculcated in her sons the values Jijabai gave to Shivaji, there would be great reduction in incidents of rape, stalking or domestic violence.

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma also addressed the gathering.