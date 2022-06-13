JNUSU stages protest against demolition of activist Afreen Fatima’s house in UP

JNUSU members raised slogans against what they termed 'bulldozer raj' of Yogi Adityanath-led government

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 13th June 2022 9:09 am IST
Afreen Fatima
Visual from the demolition site (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Sunday staged a demonstration on the JNU campus against the demolition of the house of activist and former JNU student Afreen Fatima in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday demolished the house of Javed Ahmad, alias Pump, the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj, amid heavy police deployment. Ahmad is Fatima’s father.

The development came after the illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, which witnessed stone pelting on Friday.

MS Education Academy

JNUSU members raised slogans against what they termed “bulldozer raj” of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and held placards reading: “Stop the witch-hunt of Muslims”.

The building map of Ahmad’s house had not been approved by the PDA, according to an agency official.

Protests against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma spun out of control in Prayagraj and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 10.

Ahmad has been arrested in connection with the violence and is being interrogated, according to police.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button