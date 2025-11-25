Job fair for ex-servicemen in Secunderabad on Nov 28

Published: 25th November 2025 8:59 pm IST
The image displays a picture of India Army officers
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A job fair has been organised for ex-servicemen (ESM) at the Air Force Station in Secunderabad on November 28.

Recruiters can register free of cost on the ESM Hire website and also get pre-prepared stalls for the job fair.

According to their website, ESM Hire is an AI-powered job platform that matches job requirements with the precise skills and experiences of ESM and claims to be the largest and fastest-growing database of retiring military personnel.

For any assistance/clarification, interested applicants can contact Commander Rahil Rai, Joint Director, DRZ(South) at his mobile number 91 99676 01958 or contact Joint Director (SE), DGR at seopadgr@desw.gov.in or the number 011-20863432.

