Job fair in Hyderabad: Over 25 companies to recruit 5K candidates

Hyderabad: Telangana State Society for Training and Employment Promotion (TSSTEP) is going to organize a job fair in Hyderabad on February 26, 2022. The fair will be organized in collaboration with The Dhruv Consulting Service.

In the fair, over 35 companies are going to offer more than 5000 jobs to candidates. The timing of the fair is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Candidates who are willing to appear at the fair should hold any of the following qualifications:

10th, 12th, undergraduate BE, BTech, MTech- All Discipline MBA, MCA, MCS – All Discipline Diploma – All Discipline BA, BSc, BCom – All Discipline Post Graduate – All Discipline

Venue, companies at Job fair in Hyderabad

Some of the companies that are going to be part of the job fair in Hyderabad are Apollo Pharmacy, Amazon, Flipkart, MedPlus, PVR Cinemas, Swiggy.

The job fair / job mela is going to be held at Youth Hostel, near Boats Club, Rani Gunj – 500 003.

Although entry into the fair is free, the candidates need to register online (click here for registration).

For details, candidates can dial helpline 7097655912 or 9030047303.

Freshers recruitment at Microsoft

Recently, Microsoft has decided to recruit freshers for its branch offices located in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Noida.

As per eligibility criteria specified by the company, the candidates must have B. Tech, M. Tech, MS degree in Computer Science or related quantitative field with minimum CGPA of 7.5/10. The candidates must be of the 2022 batch.

For more details, read the notification (click here). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).