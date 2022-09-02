Job fair in Hyderabad: Various companies to recruit candidates on Sept 3

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 2nd September 2022 10:50 am IST
Hyderabad: Golden opportunity for job seekers as various companies are going to recruit candidates in a job fair in Hyderabad from 8 am to 2 pm on September 3.

The qualification of the candidates can be SSC, intermediate, graduate. Both freshers and experienced professionals are eligible for the fair.

Interested and eligible candidates can attend the job fair which is scheduled to be conducted at Siddiqua Function Hall, Asif Nagar road, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.

The fair will be conducted by Asian Enterprises and supported by ASM infra and property developers.

At the event, the news editor of Siasat Daily Amer Ali Khan will be the chief guest.

For more details, candidates can contact at cellphone number 8374315052.

