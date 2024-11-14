Job fair to be held at Hyderabad’s Osmania University on Nov 19

Hyderabad: Osmania University Employment Bureau is organising a job fair in coordination with Bondada Engineering Pvt Ltd on Thursday, November 19 on the university campus.

The job fair will be conducted to fill 50 company openings, hiring candidates with a diploma or BTech in Electronics, Electrical or Mechanical trades. Candidates aged between 18 and 50 can apply.

The job fair is scheduled to start at 11 am at the university’s employment bureau office near the Osmania Arts College.

Interested candidates can be present at the premises with relevant educational certificates to attend the job fair.

For more details, contact Rahul, HR officer at 9398722629.

Earlier in September, Osmania University held a job fair for the private sector at the OU employment bureau, Hyderabad.

TOMCOM enrolment drive for delivery jobs in UAE

The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, is going to hold an enrollment drive in the Jagtial district for licensed bike riders to work as delivery boys in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The job fair for delivery jobs in UAE will be held from 10:30 am on Saturday, November 16, at Subhamastu Convention Hall in Jagtial.

To apply for the job, candidates must have passed the SSC (X grade), hold an Indian passport, an Indian two-wheeler driving license and a minimum age limit between 21 and 40 years. Selected candidates can expect a monthly salary of Rs 60,000.

For more details, interested candidates can reach out to TOMCOM at 9440051285/9440048500.

It is pertinent to note that TOMCOM regularly holds enrolment drives for candidates looking for jobs abroad in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana as well.