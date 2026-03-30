Job fair to be held at Osmania University for pharmacists on March 31

Hyderabad: A job fair for those interested in pharmacist positions will be organised on Tuesday, March 31, at the Osmania University campus in Hyderabad at 11 am.

Organised by MedPlus Group under the aegis of the Osmania University‘s Employment Bureau, the job fair aims to fill 100 pharmacist and assistant vacancies in the organisation.

“The opportunity is exclusively open to men and women aged between 18 and 30,” said T Ramu, the chief of the University Employment Information and Guidance Bureau (UEIGB), in a statement.

Qualified candidates with a pharmacy diploma, a Bachelor’s or Master’s in Pharmacy or a general degree may apply.

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The positions offer a salary of up to Rs 19,000 per month for a pharmacist and up to Rs 12,756 for an assistant pharmacist.

Interested candidates can contact the Human Rights Department at phone number 9666662481 for further details, the statement read.

The applicants should visit the Osmania University Employment Bureau (UEI&GB / MCC) in person on March 31 with their academic credentials, according to the official announcement.