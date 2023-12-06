Jobs at IIT Hyderabad: Applications invited for various posts

It is one of the centrally funded IITs.

Hyderabad: Good news for those seeking jobs at reputable institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, as the technical university has invited applications for vacancies in various departments.

The vacancies are available in the following departments:

  1. Artificial Intelligence
  2. Biomedical Engineering
  3. Biotechnology
  4. Chemical Engineering
  5. Chemistry
  6. Civil Engineering
  7. Computer Science and Engineering
  8. Design
  9. Electrical Engineering
  10. Entrepreneurship and Management
  11. Liberal Arts
  12. Mathematics
  13. Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
  14. Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering
  15. Physics

Eligibility for jobs at IIT Hyderabad

To be eligible for jobs at IIT Hyderabad, candidates need to satisfy both age and qualification criteria.

For Assistant Professor Grade I, candidates must have a minimum of three years of post-PhD teaching/research/professional experience. Additionally, applicants should demonstrate research capabilities through publications in reputed journals and conferences, as well as patents.

For Assistant Professor Grade II, applicants can have less than 3 years of post-PhD industrial/research/teaching experience. However, their age should preferably be below 35 years. In the case of SC/ST and OBC-NCL candidates, a relaxation of up to five years and three years, respectively, will be given. For PWD SC/ST and OBC-NCL candidates, the relaxation will be 15 and 13 years, respectively.

Background of the university

Before applying for jobs at IIT Hyderabad, it’s important to note that the technical research university is one of the centrally funded IITs.

Founded in 2008 and located in Sangareddy district, Telangana, the university has around 4200 students.

As IIT Hyderabad is a centrally funded university, jobs at the institute present a golden opportunity for those seeking a career in the teaching field.

