Jobs at TCS: Applications invited for off campus drive

New Delhi: Engineers and MCA & MSc degree holders who are looking for jobs at TCS can apply for off campus interviews that are being conducted by the company.

As per the details provided on the website of the IT company, B.E., B.Tech, M.E., M.Tech, MCA, and M.Sc degree holders whose year of passing is either 2020 or 2021 are eligible for the drive.

It has been mentioned that the registration for the 2019 year of passing will be opened soon.

The minimum aggregate marks of the candidates must be 60 percent in Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination.

The candidates must be in the age group of 18-28 years. Apart from it, they can have prior work experience of up to two years.

Selection procedure for TCS off campus drive

The selection procedure for TCS off campus consists of two rounds

Written test Interview.

Based on the performance in the written test, the candidates will be shortlisted for the interview.

The written tests are going on. The date will be decided based on the date of registration for the drive.

The test will have two parts. Part A will test cognitive skills whereas Part B is going to check candidates’ programming skills. The time duration of the A and B parts are 120 and 180 minutes respectively.

The result of the written test of the candidates will be informed by TCS iON. Candidates who clear the written test will get the details of the interview.

How to apply for the jobs at TCS

Candidates who satisfy all the eligibility criteria of the campus drive can apply online on the TCS website (click here). Before applying online, they must register on the website under the ‘IT’ category.

After applying for the drive, candidates can confirm the status by checking “Track Your Application”. The status should reflect as “Applied for Drive”.

Although the company has not specified the last date to apply for the drive, it is better to apply as soon as possible.

In case of any assistance, candidates can contact TCS Helpdesk Team on its email id: ilp.support@tcs.com or helpline number 18002093111.