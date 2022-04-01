Jobs at TCS: Applications invited from engineering graduates, postgraduates

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited applications from BE, B.Tech, M.E, M.Tech, MCA, or MSc degree holders who are looking for jobs at the MNC as the company is conducting off campus hiring.

As per the details provided on the website of the IT company, the candidates’ year of passing the highest degree must be 2019, 2020, or 2021.

The minimum aggregate marks of the candidates must be 60 percent in Class X, Class XII, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examinations.

The candidates must be in the age group of 18-28 years. Apart from it, the candidates with prior work experience of up to 2 years are eligible to apply for the hiring process.

Selection procedure for TCS off campus hiring

The selection procedure for TCS off campus hiring consists of two rounds

Written test

Interview.

Based on the performance in the written test, the candidates will be shortlisted for the interview.

The test will have three parts. Part A will test cognitive skills whereas Part B is going to check the programming skills.

The result of the written tests of the candidates will be informed by TCS iON. Candidates who clear the written test will get the details of the interview.

How to apply for the jobs at TCS

In order to apply for the hiring, the eligible candidates must register on the TCS NextStep portal and then complete the application form (click here). After completing the application form, they must apply for the drive.

Although no last date has been announced by the company, candidates have been urged to complete the process at the earliest.

In case of any assistance, candidates can contact TCS Helpdesk Team on its email id: ilp.support@tcs.com or helpline number 18002093111. They can also visit the official website of TCS (click here).