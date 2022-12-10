Jobs, decentralisation, infra push: Telangana cabinet takes key decisions

Hyderabad: Telangana cabinet of ministers under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday approved key decisions that paved way for new jobs, decentralisation and push for the latest infrastructure in the state.

To begin with, the cabinet on Saturday announced its decision to fill 3966 posts in the state Narcotics Control Bureau and the Telangana Cyber Safety Bureau.

According to a press release from the chief minister’s office, the decision was taken in order to strengthen the law and order situation in the state, which it said has already stood as a role model to the nation.

రాష్ట్ర పోలీసు శాఖలో నూతన ఉద్యోగ నియామకాలు చేపట్టేందుకు కేబినెట్ ఆమోదం తెలిపింది. శాంతిభద్రతల పరిరక్షణలో దేశానికి ఆదర్శంగా నిలిచిన తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రంలో పోలీసు శాఖను మరింత పటిష్టం చేయాలని కేబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 10, 2022

The Cabinet has decided to employ new technology to control crime in the face of increasing technology, changing social conditions and the changing pattern of crime and to employ personnel accordingly, the press note further said.

As a part of this, the cabinet directed the home ministry to fill up 3,966 posts in various categories under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda Commissionerates, Command Control Center, Narcotics Control Bureau and Telangana Cyber Safety Bureau and to undertake the recruitment process in this regard.

In addition to these, the cabinet also approved the establishment of new police stations, new circles and new divisions to further improve law and order, and strengthen the police system in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.

Along with this, the cabinet also has approved the appointment of a total of 2,591 new posts in various departments of the BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions across the state.

The Cabinet has further directed to take up new appointments as necessary in teaching and non-teaching staff departments in 4 junior colleges, 15-degree colleges and 33 residential schools which have been newly started in this academic year.

ఈ విద్యా సంవత్సరంలో నూతనంగా ప్రారంభించిన 4 జూనియర్ కాలేజీలు, 15 డిగ్రీ కాలేజీలు, 33 రెసిడెన్షియల్ పాఠశాలల్లో టీచింగ్, నాన్ టీచింగ్ స్టాఫ్ విభాగాల్లో అవసరమైన మేరకు నూతన నియామకాలను చేపట్టాలని కేబినెట్ ఆదేశించింది. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 10, 2022

The Cabinet has also decided to improve the public transport system as the scope of work in the Roads and Buildings department is increasing in line with the day-by-day development in various sectors besides agriculture in the state. The Cabinet has already approved many decisions taken by the chief minister in this direction, the press note said.

In this direction, the cabinet approved the decentralization of power in the Roads and Buildings department. The Cabinet directed to take up necessary additional job appointments and set up new offices as required. Additional funds have also been sanctioned for that purpose.

ఇందులో కొత్తగా 3 చీఫ్ ఇంజనీర్ పోస్టులు, 12 సూపరిండెంట్ ఇంజనీర్ పోస్టులు, 13 ఎక్జిక్యూటివ్ ఇంజనీర్ పోస్టులు, 102 డి.ఈ.ఈ. పోస్టులు, 163 అసిస్టెంట్ ఈ.ఈ. పోస్టులు, 28 డివిజనల్ అకౌంట్స్ ఆఫీసర్ పోస్టులతో పాటు పలు టెక్నికల్, నాన్ టెక్నికల్ పోస్టులున్నాయి — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 10, 2022

The Cabinet has decided to reorganize the department in line with the increased work in the Roads and Buildings department. As part of this, the Cabinet has sanctioned a total of 472 additional posts in various departments of the R&B department.

As a part of this, 3 additional chief engineer posts, 12 superintendent engineer posts, 13 executive engineer posts, 102 D.E.E. Posts, and 163 Assistant E.E. Posts, there are 28 Divisional Accounts Officer posts along with many technical and non-technical posts were awarded to the department.

The Cabinet directed the Roads and Buildings department to undertake the recruitment process in this regard. Along with that, it was ordered to complete the promotion process as soon as possible.

In addition to increased new jobs, the Cabinet has decided to establish offices and infrastructure across the state in accordance with the decentralization of administrative responsibilities in the R&B department.

As part of this, the Cabinet ordered the R&B Department to set up 3 Chief Engineer offices, 10 circle offices, 13 division offices, and 79 subdivision offices in the roads, buildings, electrical and national highways departments of the R&B department.

In the same context, the cabinet approved allocating additional funds for this financial year to strengthen the Roads and Buildings Department and undertake works in view of public needs. As part of this, Rs 1,865 crore has been sanctioned for periodic renewals of roads.

In order to immediately take up work towards improving the public transport facility in the event of roads being cut off and washed away during natural calamities such as rains, floods, etc., the cabinet approved allocating funds of 635 crores.

In the event of natural calamities such as rains, floods, etc., in accordance with the needs of the public, From the upper level of CE to the lower level DEE, the cabinet approved independent decision-making.