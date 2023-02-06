Jobs in Hyderabad: Genpact invites applications from freshers

Job seekers including freshers who are willing to start their career in Genpact, an American professional service firm, can apply for Process Associate Workforce Management openings in Hyderabad.

As per the minimum qualification details shared by the firm, college graduate is an advantage. The candidates must have excellent written and verbal skills, and good excel and presentation skills.

Apart from it, Genpact is likely to give preference to candidates with good people connect with outstanding PR skills, and the ability to drive compliance & process adherence.

How to apply for the jobs in Genpact Hyderabad

Candidates who meet all the minimum qualifications needed for the jobs in Genpact Hyderabad can apply online on the official website (click here) to start their careers at the company.

After the selection, the candidates will be responsible to monitor and manage activities to support service level agreements for the Philippines, monitor real-time agent schedule adherence, monitor attendance, publish reports required by stakeholders, etc.

They should also be able to accomplish other assigned tasks as required by the business.

About the company

Genpact is an American company which is headquartered in New York City. It is legally domiciled in Bermuda.

Currently, the company has more than one lakh employees who are serving 800 clients from more than 30 countries.

In India, Genpact is located in the following cities

Bangalore Gurgaon Pocharam in Hyderabad Uppal in Hyderabad Jaipur Kolkata Mumbai Noida.

In Hyderabad, the company offices are located at two locations, Uppal and Pocharam and provide jobs to many people.

At Uppal, the company office is located at 14-45, IDA Uppal, Opp NGRI, Habsiguda whereas, in Pocharam on 4th, 5th & 6th Floors, Building 8, Raheja Mind Space.