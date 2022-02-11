Jobs in Hyderabad: Microsoft invites applications from freshers

Hyderabad: Good news for engineers who are looking for jobs in Hyderabad as Microsoft has decided to recruit freshers for its branch office located in the city.

As per eligibility criteria specified by the company, the candidates must have B. Tech, M. Tech, MS degree in Computer Science or related quantitative field with minimum CGPA of 7.5/10. The candidates must be of the 2022 batch.

Apart from educational qualifications, they must have the ability to write clean, well-crafted code with an emphasis on quality, simplicity, durability, and maintainability.

The selected candidate will have to work in one of the three locations i.e., Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Noida. Their primary responsibilities include planning, design, and implementation.

For more details, read the notification (click here). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a US-based multinational company that produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.

It was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen on April 4, 1975. It is one of the Big Five American information technology companies. The other four are Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Meta.