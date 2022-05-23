Jobs in Hyderabad: Slate School invites applications for teaching posts

Hyderabad: Are you looking for teaching jobs in Hyderabad? if yes here is an opportunity. Slate School which is located at Abids, Hyderabad has invited applications for the teaching posts.

Currently, the school is hiring

Class I and II mother teachers

Primary teachers to teach Telugu and Hindi

High school teachers for English and Telugu subjects.

Apart from it, the school is looking for ECC-Yoga and Music teachers.

Interested candidates can contact 9177444173

Slate School to conduct drive for non-teaching jobs in Hyderabad

Slate School is also going to conduct a recruitment drive for non-teaching jobs in Hyderabad. The drive will start at 10:30 a.m. on May 25 at the school located adjacent to SBI, Gunfoundary, Abids.

The non-teaching jobs available at the Abids branch include

Admin Assistants- 8 vacancies

Accounts Assistants – 4 vacancies

Transport Assistants – 4 vacancies

Apart from the above posts, the school is going to recruit candidates for the following posts

Accounts officer (Ameerpet campus)

Accounts assistant (Himayathnagar campus)

Accounts officer (Karmanghat campus)

Admin assistant (Karmanghat campus)

Interested candidates can also send resumes to email id: slateschools@yahoo.com