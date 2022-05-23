Jobs in Hyderabad: Slate School invites applications for teaching posts

Hyderabad: Are you looking for teaching jobs in Hyderabad? if yes here is an opportunity. Slate School which is located at Abids, Hyderabad has invited applications for the teaching posts.
Currently, the school is hiring
- Class I and II mother teachers
- Primary teachers to teach Telugu and Hindi
- High school teachers for English and Telugu subjects.
Apart from it, the school is looking for ECC-Yoga and Music teachers.
Interested candidates can contact 9177444173
Slate School to conduct drive for non-teaching jobs in Hyderabad
Slate School is also going to conduct a recruitment drive for non-teaching jobs in Hyderabad. The drive will start at 10:30 a.m. on May 25 at the school located adjacent to SBI, Gunfoundary, Abids.
The non-teaching jobs available at the Abids branch include
- Admin Assistants- 8 vacancies
- Accounts Assistants – 4 vacancies
- Transport Assistants – 4 vacancies
Apart from the above posts, the school is going to recruit candidates for the following posts
- Accounts officer (Ameerpet campus)
- Accounts assistant (Himayathnagar campus)
- Accounts officer (Karmanghat campus)
- Admin assistant (Karmanghat campus)
Interested candidates can also send resumes to email id: slateschools@yahoo.com