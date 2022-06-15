Jobs in Hyderabad: Walk-in-interview to be held at Siasat Office on June 15

Hyderabad: A walk-in interview is going to be held at Siasat Office on June 15 to recruit 50 female candidates for process associate posts in an MNC.

The candidates who are willing to attend the interview should possess good communication skills both in English and Hindi. Apart from it, the candidates must be graduates.

Both freshers and experienced candidates can attend the interview.

The selected candidates will have to work at the company’s office located in Hi-Tech City.

Interested and eligible candidates can attend the interview at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat office, Abids (Opposite Rama Krishna Theatre).

The interview will begin at 11 a.m. on June 15. For more details, candidates can dial cellphone number 9393876978 or 9652813994.