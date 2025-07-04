Jobseekers detained amid Chalo Secretariat protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several job seekers were detained by the police on Friday, July 4 amid ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest in Hyderabad.

The protest was reportedly led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) student wing and the Unemployed Joint Action Committee (JAC) which sought the immediate release of a job notification calendar.

The protestors sought the immediate release of all detained leaders and the publication of a comprehensive job calendar, as promised by the Congress government during the elections. Among the detainees were BRSV’s Telangana vice president, Tunga Balu and other prominent BRSV leaders were reportedly placed under house arrest early in the morning. Several others were taken into preventive custody to thwart the protest.

The agitators had planned the march to put pressure on the Congress government to fulfil its electoral promise of providing 2 lakh government jobs and issuing a time-bound recruitment calendar.

Videos shared on Social media showed protestors pinned to the ground by security personnel. Some others were forcibly pushed into police vans.

Terming the arrests “illegal and undemocratic,” Tunga Balu lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of repeatedly deceiving Telangana’s unemployed youth and failing to create employment opportunities.

While the BRS student wing has raised concerns over detention. It is to be noted that the BRS came down heavily on protestors during its tenure.