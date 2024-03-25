Joby to launch air taxi service in Dubai before US

Joby Aviation Inc., a US-based firm which develops all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, is planning to launch air taxi service in Dubai before any other country, including the United States (US).

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the president of Joby Aviation, Bonny Simi said, “The partnership with Dubai announced earlier was “more advanced because of their approach” compared to other methods.”

“So we will be able to start in Dubai first.”

In February, Joby Aviation signed an agreement with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) and UK-based Skyports Infrastructure to launch air taxi services in Dubai by early 2026, with initial operations set for 2025.

Joby has been granted exclusive six-year operation rights for Dubai air taxis, while Skyports has been granted the exclusive design, construction, and operation of a network of vertiports.

With this, Dubai will be the world’s first city to launch a commercial, city-wide electric aerial taxi service and vertiport network.

Skyports’ vertiports are expected to significantly reduce journey times through flights.

The initial network will consist of four vertiports situated near Dubai International Airport, Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai Marina.