Watch: Dubai to reduce 40-70% travel time on major roads

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the completion of 75 percent of the Intersection of Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roads Improvement Project, aiming to reduce travel time by 40-70 percent on major roads.

The project involves the construction of four bridges that span 2,874 meters in total designed to handle a traffic capacity of 17,600 vehicles per hour, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Photo: RTa

The contractor has completed the foundations and columns of the bridges and is currently working on casting walls, installing iron supports, expanding roads, lighting, rainwater drainage networks, and traffic diversions.

One of the main bridges is expected to be completed by the second quarter of this year.

The project is part of the Dubai government’s efforts to enhance the road network infrastructure in Dubai to cope with the ongoing urban and population growth in the city.

“It aims to ensure seamless traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, First Al Khail Road, and Al Asayel Street,” added Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.

Once opened, the project will cut down the distance and the journey time by 40 percent for traffic heading from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Al Qusais and Deira. It will slash the peak hour journey time from 20 minutes to just 12 minutes.

“It will also reduce the journey time by 70 percent from 21 minutes to 7 minutes for traffic going from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road rightward to Al Yalayis Street in the direction of Jebel Ali Port.”

Four new bridges

The first bridge spans 943 metres at the intersection of Garn Al Sabkha Street and Al Asayel Street, has two lanes and can accommodate 8,000 vehicles per hour.

The second bridge, spanning 601 meters, has two lanes and can accommodate 3,200 vehicles per hour, serving traffic from Garn Al Sabkha Street East to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The third 664-meter bridge aims to improve traffic flow by eliminating overlapping traffic from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Al Yalayis Street, accommodating around 3,200 vehicles per hour.

The fourth bridge, spanning 666 meters, facilitates traffic flow from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Dubai Production City entrances, accommodating 3,200 vehicles per hour.