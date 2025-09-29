Jodhpur university Dalit student assaulted, ABVP leader accused

A Dalit student in Jodhpur’s Jai Narayan Vyas University was assaulted, allegedly by an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader, Ravindra Singh Banta, for not attending a welcome gathering of BJP leader Satish Poonia on September 28.

The incident took place in the university hostel. Kamal, a BSc final year student, decided to stay in his room during an event welcoming the BJP leader.

Banta and his associates entered his room and physically assaulted him for refusing to come. The victim suffered from a fractured finger and deep injuries around his ribs and stomach.

The attack allegedly involved caste-based slurs, sparking outrage among Dalit organisations, who gathered at the Bhagat Ki Kothi police station to stage a protest.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur.

A case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered by the police.