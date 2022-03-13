‘Jodi Riders’ travel from Hyderabad to Kashmir via Kanyakumari

Hyderabad: City-based couple Vijay Goud and Swetha are on a mission to promote road safety and responsible driving. The destination is Kashmir from Hyderabad via Kanyakumari.

According to a report by Telangana Today, Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Arekapudi Gandhi flagged off their ride on March 4. The couple will drive through Pondicherry, Rameshwaram, Kanyakumari, Kochi, Ooty, Mangalore, Goa, Mumbai, parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu-Kashmir.

Right now in Goa, the couple has finished the first leg of their journey and will be riding to Mumbai next.

On the importance of wearing protective riding gears, Vijay said that they were hit by a bus in Tamil Nadu but they escaped unscratched. “We were hit by a bus in Tamil Nadu and thanks to our riding gears, we were safe,” he said.

Vijay and Swetha will be covering 10,000 kilometers spreading along the east and the west coast up to Kashmir. When asked about the return, Vijay said that they have not yet decided about the route but they plan to return on March 20.