John Abraham feels it’s time actors cut fees to save Bollywood

Mumbai: John Abraham is a popular Bollywood actor known for action movies like Dhoom, Force, and Satyameva Jayate. He has also done romantic films like Dostana and produced meaningful films like Vicky Donor. Over time, John has become known for his versatile roles and dedication to fitness.

Bollywood’s Struggles as South Indian Movies Rise

Recently, Bollywood has faced many challenges. Big-budget Hindi films are failing at the box office, while South Indian movies like Pushpa, KGF, and RRR are breaking records. These films offer fresh stories and connect well with audiences, making them more successful than many Bollywood films.

Why Bollywood Is Losing Money: John Abraham’s Thoughts

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, John Abraham shared why he thinks Bollywood is struggling.

He said “It’s already hurting Hindi cinema. At this point of time, we shouldn’t be paying people to act in films because we don’t justify those huge budgets. The huge fees that we get paid, and we can’t load a film with entourage costs as well. It’s ridiculous. Don’t know if actors are thinking this way or is it their agent making them think differently. I understand you are put in a bubble, but you can’t be so daft. You need to see the real world. If people are blowing sunshine from your backside, you need to wake up and smell the coffee. As an industry, we are really suffering.”

Expensive Entourage Costs

John also pointed out that personal costs, like stylists and assistants, are too high. Some stylists charge up to Rs. 2 lakh per day. John believes actors should cut these costs to help the industry.

A Fair Payment System for Actors

John suggested actors should earn based on a film’s success. Instead of demanding large upfront payments, they should share profits if the film does well.

John also said producers should stop paying huge fees and focus on good content and suitable actors.

A Pathaan Prequel?

John hinted at a prequel for his character Jim from Pathaan, which could show his backstory.