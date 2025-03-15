John Abraham talks about being a minority in India and feeling safe

Mumbai: John Abraham is a popular Bollywood actor known for his action-packed roles and powerful performances. Since his debut in the early 2000s, he has gained a huge fan base with hit films like Dhoom and Madras Cafe.

Now, he is back on the big screen with The Diplomat, which released on March 14. The film is based on a true story about an Indian woman trapped in Pakistan, with John playing an Indian diplomat who fights to bring her home.

John’s Views on Minorities in India

Recently, John spoke about the idea that minorities are unsafe in India. “Probably because I’m an actor, people would argue and say, Hey, listen, listen. You’re an actor. You know, people would probably like you or dislike you for other reasons. But I’m a minority. My mother’s a Zoroastrian. My father’s a Syrian Christian. And I’ve never felt more safe than in my country.”

He added, “I love my country, and I feel so safe in it. So, people who use that as a crucifixion excuse—I mean, I’m a living example. Probably, I come from a minority that no one has a problem with. I don’t know… Who would have a problem with the Parsis? Talking about myself, I feel very safe in this country and I feel great about being Indian. I also feel that there’s probably no one more Indian than I am. I’ve got this chip on my shoulder where I feel I carry the Indian flag everywhere”.

The Diplomat’s Success at the Box Office

John’s latest movie, The Diplomat, is directed by Shivam Nair and tells the story of Uzma Ahmed, an Indian woman forced into marriage in Pakistan. John plays JP Singh, the diplomat who rescues her. The film had a strong start, earning Rs 4 crore on its first day.