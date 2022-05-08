John Lee elected as new Hong Kong Chief Executive

8th May 2022
Hong Kong: John Lee, a former security chief, was elected on Sunday as the new Chief Executive of Hong Kong.

The announcement was made after voting for the sixth-term Chief Executive ended, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to a BBC report, Lee is known for his pro-Beijing hardline views and garnered only 34.8 points out of 100 in a recent popularity survey.

He replaces Carrie Lam, who announced last month that she would not seek a second term.

Lam, who became the Chief Executive in 2017, had said that her decision was “entirely” based on family considerations.

The 64-year-old Lee comes from a law enforcement background.

In 1977, he joined the Hong Kong police force at the age of 20.

His early career focused on tackling criminal activity.

