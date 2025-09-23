Join mumma-and-child workshop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Khansland Kids Klub, part of Khansland Islamic Gift Shop, will hold “Know Your Prophet Workshop 2.0″ on Saturday, September 27, at Ilm-X microschool, Masab Tank, Hyderabad, from 11 am to 1 pm. The event is open to children aged between two and eight.

The mumma-and-child programme will include storytelling, Sunnah-based games, arts and crafts, activities, and food, aiming to build an early bond with Prophet Muhammad.

The first season of the workshop, held in Hyderabad in 2023, received a positive response from parents and children, encouraging the organisers to bring back the programme this year.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an organiser said, “This workshop has been designed to help children develop love and understanding of Prophet Muhammad. Through stories, games, and creative tasks, we seek to instil Islamic values in a way that is both fun and meaningful for young minds.”

Tickets are priced at Rs 400 for one child or Rs 350 per child for two or more. Seats are limited, and registration is available through WhatsApp: click here.

For parents, the workshop offers an excellent opportunity to introduce young children to Islamic teachings in a fun, interactive setting, while also encouraging early socialisation and creative exploration.

Over the years, Khansland Kids Klub has hosted a variety of engaging Islamic programmes for children, including “Little Khalifas in the Animal Kingdom”, “The Ramadan Project”, “How to be a Good Friend in Islam”, “Know Your Rabb”, and “Haflatul Eid”.