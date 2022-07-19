Joint opposition candidate Alva files nomination for Vice president polls

New Delhi: Joint opposition candidate Margaret Alva filed her nomination on Tuesday for the Vice-Presidential candidate accompanied by other leaders from opposition parties.

After filing her papers, she issued a statement, saying that she is not afraid of the fight, and that winning and losing are a part of life.

She said, “I believe this nomination is an acknowledgment, by the united opposition, of the over 50 years I have spent in public life, as a member of both Houses of Parliament, a Union minister, a Governor, a proud representative of India at the United Nations and on other global platforms, and as a fearless champion of women’s rights and the rights of underprivileged and marginalized groups and communities across the length and breadth of our great nation.”

“The coming together of the opposition to support my candidature for the post of Vice President of India is a metaphor of the reality that is India. We come from various corners of this great country, speak different languages, and follow different religions and customs. Our unity, in our diversity, is our strength,” she stated.

“We fight for what is important to us: to uphold the pillars of democracy, to strengthen our institutions, and for an India that is ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’, that belongs to each and every one of us. In India where there is respect for all – for the farmer in the field, the Asha nurse in the village, the small town kirana store owner, the student in college, the office worker, the unemployed youth, the housewife, the worker in the factory, the journalist, the government officer, the jawan at the border, the entrepreneur and so many more,” Alva said.

“I have spent my life fulfilling my commitments, with integrity and courage. Elections don’t frighten me – winning and losing is a part of life. However, it is my belief that the goodwill, trust, and affection of members across party lines in both Houses of Parliament, that I’ve earned, will see me through, and continue to guide me as one who works to bring people together, to find common solutions and helps build a strong and united India,” she added.