Jordan, Saudi Arabia agree to improve passenger, freight flow

Amman: Jordan and Saudi Arabia have announced that they agreed to improve passenger and freight flow between the two countries to facilitate transport and trade exchange, media reported.

The announcement was made by the Jordanian-Saudi Joint Technical Committee for Land Transport at the conclusion of its meeting in Jordan’s capital Amman, state-run Petra news agency reported on Monday.

At the meeting, the committee discussed boosting road safety on the basis of technical conditions and pushing forward customs projects with technical connectivity between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The committee stressed in the announcement the importance of providing support for and removing obstacles to the flow of goods and passengers.

It also emphasised compliance with requirements and conditions for the entry of Jordanian buses into Saudi territory during the pilgrimage season.