Jordan summons Israel’s envoy to protest operations at Al-Aqsa mosque

Amman: Jordan on Monday summoned the Israeli charge d’affaires of the Israeli embassy in Amman to protest against Israel’s operations in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Haitham Abu Al-Foul stressed the need to respect the right of worshippers to perform their prayers without any restrictions, calling for ending all attempts to impose temporal and spatial division in the holy sites, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Jordanian official said the Israeli charge d’affaires was asked to immediately convey the protest message to the Israeli government, adding that the message calls for an immediate cease of all measures seeking to alter the status quo of the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Also on Monday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi announced that the kingdom will host a meeting with the participation of several Arab states to look into measures to face the Israeli actions at Al-Aqsa mosque.

The tension between Israel and the Palestinians has flared up in the West Bank and East Jerusalem over the past three weeks as the Jewish festival of Passover overlap with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.