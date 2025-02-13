Jordan to treat 2,000 sick Gaza children, rejects Palestinian displacement: PM

Amman: Jordan is ready to receive 2,000 sick Gaza children for medical treatment, as the healthcare system in the coastal enclave has been devastated, Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan said.

According to Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency, during a parliamentary session, Hassan on Wednesday reaffirmed Jordan’s clear and unwavering position that there should be no resettlement nor displacement of Palestinians and that no solutions to the Palestinian issue should come at Jordan’s expense.

Jordan will not act unilaterally on matters concerning the future of Palestine and the region, he said, adding that the country is working with Arab nations, alongside Egypt and Palestinians, to formulate a unified and clear Arab position on Gaza’s reconstruction, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that supporting Palestinians’ resilience and defending their just rights are at the core of Jordan’s efforts, and a just resolution to the Palestinian cause based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is the foundation of achieving regional security, stability, and peace.

He added that Jordan’s stability and security, and the protection of its people, are paramount.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday reaffirmed that Jordan will not accept any proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to other countries, including Jordan and Egypt.

“There are firm and unchanging Jordanian positions. Palestinians cannot be transferred to Egypt, Jordan, or any other Arab state,” Safadi told Al Jazeera. He stressed that a just peace can only be achieved through a two-state solution, ensuring Palestinian sovereignty and independence.

Both Jordan and Egypt have strongly opposed any forced displacement.The Palestinian Authority, Hamas, and Arab nations have rejected Trump’s plan outright, while China has also said, “Gaza belongs to Palestinians.”

Hassan’s remarks came a day after Jordanian King Abdullah II rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during his visit to Washington.

Earlier, Trump had proposed that the US should take control of Gaza and that the Palestinians be relocated to neighbouring Jordan and Egypt, which has been widely condemned.

Trump later threatened that the US “could conceivably withhold aid” from Jordan and Egypt if the two countries did not agree to receive Palestinians.